Cuban Foreign Minister arrived in Panama on official visit

Panama City, Panama.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, arrived the eve in Panama on an official visit and was received at the Tocumen International Airport by the director of the State Protocol, Miguel Lecaro.

Also welcoming the visitor was Lydia Margarita González, Cuban ambassador to Panama and other officials of the diplomatic representation of the island in this country.

As part of the Foreign Minister’s agenda, which will run until next Saturday, are holding official talks with his Panamanian counterpart, Alejandro Ferrer, and a tour of the Ministry’s headquarters, located in the Simón Bolívar Palace, site where the Anfictionic Congress was convened by The Liberator in 1826.

Rodriguez will also hold meetings with Pedro Miguel González, general secretary of the official Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) and other members of the PRD national leadership and officials of the political groups of the People’s Party and Broad Front for Democracy.

He will also be received in the Legislative Palace by Deputy Marcos Castillero, president of the National Assembly and other legislators that make up the benches of political parties and the parliamentary group of friendship with Cuba.

The diplomat of the Caribbean nation will pay tribute to General Omar Torrijos in the bust of his figure in the Square of the Independence Heroes. He will also place a floral offering to the Hero of Cuba, José Martí, in the statue erected in the emblematic Belisario Porras Park.

The program includes talks with the rector of the University of Panama, Eduardo Flores, Panamanians in solidarity with the island, Cubans residing in this country and members of the island’s mission in this Central American nation.