Cuba, China Close Collaboration



BEIJING, China.- China-Cuba cooperation in biotechnology shows this Thursday another breakthrough with the signing in this capital of the investment project of the first joint park to research, develop, produce and market products obtained in the Caribbean state.

According to the island’s Ambassador, Carlos Miguel Pereira, the Chinese company in charge of the project and authorities of the Fang Chen Gang Development Zone signed the agreement this week.

The project includes the construction of a cooperative platform to provide better public health services, and also a joint venture that will develop almost a dozen Cuban medicines to treat heart and brain-vascular diseases, among others.

The Fang Chen Gang area is set to become an experimental industrial hub in the development and production of medicines for China and the ASEAN countries.