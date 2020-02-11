Cuba attends Milan’s International Tourism Stock BIT 2020

Milan, Italy.- With its most varied tourist offers of nature, history, culture, health, event and hospitality of its people, Cuba is participating on Monday in the 40th edition of Milan’s International Tourism Stock, BIT 2020.

The major event in Italy dedicated to showcasing the best offers of the local and global tourism market, dedicated to tour operators and with broad public participation, is open until Tuesday at the Fiera Milano City, in the Italian financial capital.

Madelen Pardo, Tourism adviser at the Cuban Embassy in Italy, told Prensa Latina some details about the large delegation from her country that attends the BIT that brings together more than 43,000 visitors, chaired by Barbara Cruz Rodriguez, director General of Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism.

The official stressed that Milan’s BIT is the best scenario to attract Italian tourism and said that among the representatives of the sector in Cuba are the travel agencies Cubatur, Havanatur, Gaviota Tours and Cubana de Aviacion, along with the hotel chains Cubanacan, Gran Caribe, Gaviota and the Marlin Nauticas and Marinas Company.

The hotel chains associated with the Cuban tourism sector Iberostar, Barcelo, Melia, ACCOR and Blue Diamonds are also participating, she said.

During this Milan’s BIT, we also call on its participants to join us in the celebration of the 40th edition of the International Tourism Fair, FitCuba 2020.

This year, FitCuba will take place from May 4 to 9, at Varadero resort in the Plaza America fairgrounds, this time Russia will participate as a guest country and the tourist product will be Sun and Beach destination.