Chile Closes Borders over Spread of New Coronavirus

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile.- Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera announced at a press conferencethat Chile will close all its land, sea and air borders for the transit of foreign persons from March 18.

In view of this situation, Pinera indicated the Armed Forces were asked to cooperate in ensuring that the restrictive measures were fully implemented.

On this system of compulsory isolation, Pinera warned that the Government is exercising all the powers granted to it by law to persecute and punish those who do not comply with the instructions.

The Chilean President also said that public servants over the age of 70, where circumstances so require, will be able to carry out their work from their homes. So far health authorities record a total of 155 positive cases.