Caravan in Miami defends right to travel to Cuba

Washington, United States.- Cuban immigrant organizations in Miami, United States, joined a caravan of cars on Saturday organized by the Marti’s Alliance to demand the right of freely traveling to the island, which had been suppressed by Trump administration.

The Cuban American Defense League, CAFE (Cuban Americans for Engagement), Cuban Bridges, and the Foundation for the Normalization of Relations between the United States and Cuba are part of the mobilization.

The initiative is supported by members of the Cuban diaspora who on previous occasions have similarly rejected the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington almost 60 years ago.

On January 11, the Marti’s Alliance condemned the suspension of public charter flights to destinations on the island, except for Havana, effective March 10, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced it on January 10.

According to Pompeo, Washington will also impose limits on the number of such flights that can arrive at Jose Marti International Airport in the Cuban capital.