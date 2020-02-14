Argentine Government Announces Retirement Increase

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina.- The Argentine government will announce the new increase for retirements and pensions, which will begin on March 1, while a new interim mobility formula is developed.
In addition to retirements, the rising will benefit those who receive the Universal Child Allowance, family allowances, non-contributory benefits, and pensions for senior citizens.
Although the percentage of increase for this sector will be known, the increase could be 12 percent for those with lower levels and 4 percent for those in higher categories.
The new increase will be known a day after the National Institute of Statistics and Census reported that in January the inflation rate was 2.3 percent, the lowest in the last six months.
