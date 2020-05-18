Cuba with higher medical discharges than admissions from Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- This aspect is something positive, in fact, in the last hours there were 35 discharges, for a total of 1,495 recovered, said the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán.

In his daily conference at the International Press Center to update the nation on the pandemic, Durán reported that 10 new cases were detected, and 2,883 tests were performed.

He noted that for the fourth consecutive day there are no deaths reported, and a total of 79 deaths remain.

Durán regretted that in critical care there are three cases and other seven serious patients.

Likewise, he highlighted that of the 296 active cases with the disease, 286 present a stable clinical evolution.

Of the 10 confirmed cases, five are women and the same number of men, and all are Cuban, pointed out the head of Epidemiology in Cuba.

At the moment, 48 thousand people are admitted to healthcare centers for their clinical-epidemiological study.