Cuba with 52 new positive cases Covid-19, total thousand 1,087

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported today 52 new patients with Covid-19, which brings the number of confirmed cases to 1,087; while two others died and 30 were discharged from the hospital on the last day.

In the usual morning press conference, Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of the Minsap, reported that the new positive cases are 51 Cubans and one Bolivian, of whom 35 were contacts of confirmed or suspected files, one had contacts with travelers from the outside and the source of infection of 16 is investigated.

On the other hand, a new group of 30 patients recovered, and the number now stands at 285.

These people went home for another two weeks of isolation to continue their follow-up from primary care.

Dr. Durán mourned the death of two patients in the last 24 hours, for a total of 36.

Despite the efforts of the team of doctors from the hospitals where they were admitted, the patients died from complications associated with the disease and other pathologies in their clinical condition.

The specialist also explained that nine patients are in critical condition, and 11 are reported as serious.

For clinical-epidemiological surveillance, 3,232 patients are admitted and another 7,159 remain in their homes, where they are monitored from Primary Health Care.

To date, 28,598 diagnostic tests have been accumulated in this Caribbean nation to confirm the presence of the SARS-Cov2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, in people hospitalized as suspects and contacts of patients confirmed with the disease.

Throughout the Caribbean island, a plan of measures is adopted to minimize the spread of the pandemic, with a multi-sectoral approach, for which the highest authorities insist on social isolation and self-responsibility as ways to curb contagion.

Health authorities reiterate the importance of being aware of reporting any kind of symptoms and immediately isolating themselves from family and friends.

As of April 19, 182 countries with Covid-19 cases are reported, with two million 281 thousand 714 confirmed cases and 159 thousand 511 deaths, which increases the fatality of the disease to 6.99 percent.