Cuba strengthens protection of vulnerable groups to Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- State entities and social organizations in Cuba reinforce protection of the most vulnerable groups of population to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing the Covid-19 disease.

Those benefited by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security include single mothers or mothers with children with disabilities, the elderly who live alone and others who are provided with food and medicines at home, minister Marta Elena Feito said.

In addition, care for sick people, the elderly and employees who fulfill social isolation at homes is reinforced.

Cuba’s Central Bank has arranged for home payments to more than 49,500 pensioners, delivered by 700 paying personnel, Marta Wilson, minister-president of that financial entity, stated.

In this sense, grass-roots organizations such as the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) and the Cuban Federation of University Students are supporting the actions to help the most vulnerable groups.