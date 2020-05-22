All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Cuba reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

Havana, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 8 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 1,916 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Thursday night — unfortunately, one patient died from the coronavirus. A total of 81 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

