Cuba denounces continuity of US blockade despite Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, said on Monday that the US blockade against Cuba continues, and so does solidarity with this Caribbean country.

On Twitter, the Foreign Minister denounced that the international demand to end Washington’s economic, commercial and financial siege against Cuba is growing, as are the unilateral coercive measures against the peoples.

Rodriguez stressed that such sanctions are ‘criminal, inhumane’ and said their impact ‘is more severe’ at a time when countries are facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final declaration of the virtual summit ‘United against Covid-19’ of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held on Monday by video conference, ‘strongly’ condemned this kind of measures.

‘We express our strong condemnation of the promulgation and application of unilateral coercive measures against Member States of the Movement, which are applied in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law’, the text adopted states.

The text expresses the support of the NAM to the States affected by such measures, and urges the international community to take urgent and effective measures to eliminate their use with a view to ensuring the effectiveness of national responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.