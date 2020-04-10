Cuba advances on applying homeopathic med in face of Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba advances on applying the homeopathic medicine PrevengHo Vir as another measure in the fight against the spread of SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus causing Covid-19 disease, noted health authorities this Thursday.

Approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED), the product is distributed in Consolacion del Sur and Plaza de la Revolucion municipalities, in the western provinces of Pinar del Rio and Havana, respectively.

The drug – recommended against influenza, the common cold, dengue and emerging viral infections, also reaches Florence and Venezuela, in Ciego de Avila, in the center of the country.

However, its application is preventive against acute respiratory ailments, and is not a substitute for other measures to fight against Covid-19, explained in a meeting with reporters Johann Perdomo, head of the Department of Natural and Traditional Medicine of the Public Health Ministry.

According to Perdomo, the pharmaceutical industry has sufficient productive capacity to meet the demand for PrevengHo Vir, which, he added, will reach the whole Cuban population in stages.

The basic health team of the primary care area will be responsible for applying this medicine, and the epidemiological situation of each territory will be taken into account, he detailed.

The leader pointed out that the product, from the AICA Laboratories Company, belonging to BioCubaFarma, was initially supplied in nursing homes, psychiatric hospitals and medical-psycho-pedagogical centers.

Perdomo told Prensa Latina that an assessement will be carried out to measure the effectiveness of PrevengHo Vir and to find out any symptoms concerning its supply, which must be in four doses (five drops in a quarter of a glass of water three days in a row, and then, on the tenth day from the start of consumption).

Diadelis Remirez, chief investigator of CECMED, highlighted the aforementioned drug has a license and sanitary registry, and its composition is covered by the medical and official pharmacopoeias recognized by Cuba.

In 2013, a group of homeopathic medicines was included in the basic table of natural products in Cuba and there are currently about twenty, including PrevengHo Cholera and PrevengHo Dengue.