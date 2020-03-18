British cruise passengers with Covid-19 leaving Cuba on Wednesday

London, United Kingdom.- The British cruise ship MS Braemar is reportedly docking in the western Cuban port of Mariel this Wednesday and all the passengers will be flown to the United Kingdom this same day, including those sick with the Covid-19.

The Fred Olsen Cruise Line, owner of the tourist vessel, confirmed that the travelers are leaving Cuba on Wednesday night on four charter flights.

The ship, which had been stranded in the Caribbean since last February, received authorization from the Cuban government to dock at the port of Mariel. Its passengers will be transported directly to the tarmac of the José Martí International Airport in Havana to fly home.

Fred Olsen Cruise Line said that cruisers and their companions with a positive diagnosis of infection with the coronavirus SARS CoV-2 or with flu-like symptoms will travel on a separate flight.

Reporting on Monday on Cuba’s decision to allow the cruise ship in, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said it was a response to a health emergency in which the lives of sick people are at risk.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thanked the Cuban government for allowing the cruise ship to dock and helping with the repatriation of its passengers and crew.