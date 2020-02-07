International Book Fair in Cuba exalts relations with Vietnam

Havana, Cuba.- The 29th International Book Fair in Cuba dedicates its first day to exalt the 60 years of relations with Vietnam, invited of honor to the event.

Over 200 invitees from 44 countries are participating in the event.

Nguyen Quang Thieu, Vice-President of the Union of Writers of Vietnam, will present on Friday the book ‘Record of War’, in the Nicolas Guillen meeting hall, in the San Carlos de la Cabaña fortress, main seat of the event, which will end in February 16th.

The attendants to the event will be able to enjoy an artistic Vietnamese spectacle and attend a panel to commemorate the 60th anniversary of relationships between Cuba-Vietnam.

The programme of the BIF contemplates also an encounter between writers from both countries, as well as a presentation of ‘Prison Diary’, by Ho Chi Minh, to whom the cultural event is devoted.

In recent statements, the Vietnamese ambassador to Cuba, Nguyen Trung Thanh, stressed the importance of the Fair for the possibility it offers to show, through the books, the history of a culture as ancient as man.

Vietnam is showing the best of its art in the Fair, represented by prestigious writers, a selection of its most important editorial houses and artists from other cultural manifestations.