Holguin, Cuba.- The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, visited Birán this Wednesday, the birthplace of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016) 99 years ago.

The Birán Historic Site, a National Monument, located in the eastern province of Holguín, was the setting for the start of the Commemorative Program for the centennial of the birth of the historic leader of the Revolution (August 13, 2026).

On his X account, the Cuban president stated:

This August 13th, together with our beloved Raúl, we were in Birán for the celebration of #Fidel’s 99th birthday. The event marked the beginning of the Commemorative Program for the centennial of his birth. #100YearsWithFidel

In another message on the same social network, Díaz-Canel wrote: “In the shade of the cedars and carob trees of this transcendental site for the Homeland, “La Colmenita” showed us, with its magic and purity, that the Commander in Chief will live forever in the hearts of his people and his youth.”

Open to the public since November 2, 2002, the Birán Historical Complex guarantees the preservation of its buildings, as well as the collection of 1,175 objects it houses.

The 11 facilities within it are representative of vernacular wooden architecture: among them are the Castro-Ruz birthplace, the second family home, the grandmother’s house, a hotel, a school and teacher’s house, a mechanic’s and cart workshop, a cockpit, a butcher shop, a post and telegraph office, and five Haitian huts and a barracks.