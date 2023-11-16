Court on the blockade of Cuba will meet in the European Parliament

Havana, Cuba.- The headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels will host today the installation of an international court to judge the US blockade against Cuba, its consequences and its extraterritorial nature.

Promoted by social, political, union and legal organizations from Europe and the United States, the entity will hear in the first of its two days the oral and written arguments that substantiate the complaints filed against the economic, commercial and financial blockade applied by more than 60 years to suffocate the island.

Also today, political, scientific and technical presentations will be made to argue the importance and need for the international court, which, although it will not be binding, will provide a new tool in the global battle for the United States to end its blockade.

Tomorrow, the second and last day of the forum, will feature the judges’ deliberation and their verdict.

Prestigious jurists will intervene in the process, led by the main judge, the German expert in International Law Norman Paech.

Regarding the two-day event in the European Parliament, the president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, Fernando González, recognized the initiative to hold a court to denounce and judge the US blockade, which he described as criminal.