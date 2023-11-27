Havana, Cuba.- The mixed company Habanos S.A. celebrated its 25 years of arrival in India, being the only premium tobacco currently at the top of the taste of cigar lovers in the Asian country.

The celebrations were held in New Delhi for a week through the distributor RAAS Intratech PVT. Ltd., or Cingari, as it is known in India.

In addition, it featured the presentation of the Quai d’Orsay brand for the national market with an exclusive seal, as well as the Habanos Calvari Gold Cup, the polo sport cup annually sponsored by the Cuban-Spanish company and its distributor in India.

José María López, vice president of Development at Corporación Habanos S.A, explained that this tournament is one of the most important polo events internationally, in which teams compete for the trophy for several days.

Prior to the final of the tournament, an exhibition match was held between a team from Habanos S.A. and a local one in the presence of the Cuban diplomatic corps, among them, Ambassador Alejandro Simancas, and from other countries, the president of Cingari, Chetan Seth, personalities from India and lovers of the Cuban cigar.

López emphasized that his company is satisfied with the continuity of business in India for 25 years, in which the premium cigar has gradually been consolidated within the society of the Asian country.

Habanos S.A. currently has 27 brands. Among them, Cohíba, Montecristo, Partagás, Romeo y Julieta, Hoyo de Monterrey and H. Upmann are the global ones and with which the company makes 80 percent of sales. That the rest of the product varieties are positioned in one or more countries, as pointed out by the company’s vice president.

He added that the Cuban cigar is produced with strict regulations under the company’s protected designation of origin, and has certain requirements in the production process with the quality of the tobacco leaves and its twisting shape, which make it unique in the world.