Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today headed the last day and closing ceremony of the 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) at the Havana Convention Palace.

Accompanying the Cuban leader are Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, national coordinator of the CDRs, and as special guest José Ramón Machado Ventura, Commander of the Rebel Army.

The work of the largest mass organization in the country is discussed: its functioning, the need to update and strengthen it, the incorporation of more young people in its leadership, and the importance of its work in every community in Cuba.

The CDRs are celebrating their 63rd anniversary this Thursday, immersed in a process of revitalization of their structures and adaptation to the new times.

Since their foundation, the Committees have been active in the fight against crime, illegalities, corruption, drugs and social indiscipline, and to face these scourges, they have formed vigilance detachments in the communities