The National Assembly of Cuba inaugurated the program of activities for the 50th anniversary of the People’s Power system on the Caribbean island this Tuesday, February 24th, with a Parliamentary Public Hearing.

The event, held in Havana, was attended by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, marking the start of a commemoration that will extend throughout the country during the centennial year of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

During the meeting, convened by the Commission for Attention to Local Organs, a historical overview of the 50 years of People’s Power was presented, with the participation of grassroots delegates, presidents of people’s councils, Havana youth, and other guests.

The event served to reaffirm the Cuban people as the true protagonists of this political model and to pay tribute to Fidel Castro, identified as its principal architect and strategist. The choice of date for this hearing was not accidental, as February 24th holds symbolic significance for the nation.

Esteban Lazo noted that this day marks several milestones, including the resumption of the wars of independence in 1895 under the leadership of José Martí, the founding of the Cuban Revolution’s radio station, Radio Rebelde, by Che Guevara in the Sierra Maestra mountains in 1958, and the proclamation of the 1976 Constitution—events that provide a framework of historical continuity for the current state structure.

For his part, Enrique Moreno, Director of Communications for the Auxiliary Offices of the National Assembly of People’s Power, explained last Monday, February 23rd, that the celebrations will be adapted to the country’s current situation, deploying various initiatives in the community, organizational, and media spheres.

The commemorative plan will include activities in all Cuban provinces and municipalities, with a special emphasis on community work and recognizing grassroots delegates. “In its conception, we have tried to reach the community as that primary space where today we must defend and contribute to the system of People’s Power,” Moreno emphasized.

“By constantly supporting the work of the delegates, there in the neighborhood, in the community. The president of our National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, embraces that Fidel-era concept when Fidel told us that the delegate was a hero of our neighborhood, for the daily work they carry out for the people and for representing their constituents on an ongoing basis,” the Cuban official added.

Key dates highlighted in the commemorative calendar include October 10, the fiftieth anniversary of the first municipal delegate elections; October 31, the date on which the territorial assemblies were formally established; and December 2, the half-century anniversary of the establishment of the first National Assembly of People’s Power.