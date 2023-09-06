Havana, Cuba.- The Portuguese Communist party and the Portuguese Greens expressed today their willingness to continue strengthening friendship and ties with Cuba, and insist on condemning the economic blockade and countering Washington’s smear campaigns against the island.

Pedro Guerreiro, a member of the Political Committee of the Portuguese Communist Party, commented that the right-wing forces in the European Parliament, specifically from Spain, are stubborn through the misrepresentation of the Cuban reality in silencing everything related to the island.

Elier Ramírez, member of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and the Council of State, expressed during the exchange that although it is necessary to continue denouncing the cruelty of the US blockade and demand its lifting, it is also necessary to destroy it by unleashing internal potential in all fields and thus overcome the damaging effects of that economic war.

They agreed on the importance of also breaking the information blockade and media terrorism against the island by all possible means.

In a subsequent meeting at the headquarters of the Green Party, the visiting delegation, in particular Dr. Rolando Pérez, scientific advisor of the BioCubaFarma Group, explained the programs that the Cuban State promotes to protect the environment, such as the Life Task and others for ecological purposes.

Eloisa Apolonia, from the International Relations Department of the Greens, confirmed that the organization supports Cuba in the face of the economic war of the United States and its attempts to boycott ties with Europe.

Apolonia and Víctor Cavaco, a member of the Political Committee of that party, stressed that they are against the destructive war plans of Washington and NATO, as well as against the predatory policies and the capitalist consumer mode that harm the environment, nature and subsequently human being.

In a debate with scientists, doctors and health officials, Dr. Pérez addressed Cuba’s progress in terms of biotechnology despite the enormous difficulties imposed by the aggressive policy of the US government.

The participants in the exchange also learned about the potential for cooperation between institutions of the two countries in the development of biopreparations, such as those that Cuban research centers have with similar ones from twenty countries.

The Cuban speaker stated that Cuban scientists are very enthusiastic about the results so far of a new product that has just entered phase three of a clinical trial to combat Alzheimer’s.