The meeting with the prime minister will be the first of those scheduled for this Monday, when Silvera and his companions will also pay a courtesy visit to the president of the Lao People’s Supreme Court, Viengthone Siphandone, who was in Havana last year.

The Cuban head of Justice and his entourage will also talk with the chief prosecutor of the Lao Supreme People’s Prosecutor’s Office, Xaysana Khoutphithoune, in what will be the last of the scheduled official meetings.

Apart from this, the Cuban representation will tour sites of historical and cultural interest in Vientiane, including the Sisaketh temple, built in 1818, and the Pha That Luang (Great Stupa), considered the most important Buddhist monument in Laos.

Shortly after his arrival in Vientiane, Silvera held a bilateral meeting with his Laotian counterpart, Phayvy Syboualypha, at the end of which a memorandum of understanding was signed aimed at strengthening the collaboration ties between the two countries in this field.

The presence in Vientiane of the Cuban Minister of Justice gives continuity to the fluid exchanges of high-level delegations registered in recent weeks and which demonstrate the good state and strengthening of bilateral relations.

At the end of last April, Roberto Morales, member of the Political Bureau of the Cuban Communist Party and its Secretary of Organization, visited the capital, where he was received by the highest Laotian authorities.

Meanwhile, in mid-May, a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, headed by its deputy head Maury Hechavarría, made a working visit, who stated that it allowed them to examine with their Lao counterpart the possibility of reinforcing cooperation in the agricultural and livestock sectors.

In the last days of the month of May, the Hero of the Republic of Cuba and national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, Gerardo Hernández, also traveled to Laos, successfully completing an intense work program.