Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, along with the Cuban people and leaders, commemorated the 71st anniversary of the birth of Commander and former President of Venezuela Hugo Chávez Frías.

Díaz-Canel posted on his X account: “71 years ago, on a day like today, Cuba’s best friend was born on the plains of Barinas. We will always celebrate his life for the legacy he left for our people, for his beloved Venezuela, and for the Americas. Hugo Chávez will always be an inspiration for revolutionaries around the world.”

On the same social network, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote: “We commemorate the 71st anniversary of the birth of Cuba’s best friend, Commander Hugo Chávez, who transformed Venezuela with his Bolivarian thought.” And he added: “Together with Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, he wrote a history of solidarity and brotherhood that radiated throughout Our America.”

The Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales Ojeda, also stated: “On the anniversary of the birth of Commander Hugo Chávez, we remember him with pride, having had in him the best friend of Cuba. We will always be faithful to the fraternal ties that he and Fidel forged.”