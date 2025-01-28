Cuba and Sri Lanka discuss the resumption of parliamentary cooperation

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban ambassador Andrés González and Sri Lankan Parliament spokesman Jagath Wickramaratne discussed today the long-standing relationship between the two nations and the resumption of the Sri Lanka-Cuba Friendship Association in the legislative body.

During the meeting, the Cuban envoy presented Wickramaratne with a letter of congratulations on his recent appointment, which had been sent by the President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo.

Wickramaratne, a doctor by profession, was chosen on December 17, 2024 as the head of the Sri Lankan parliament, which consists of 225 representatives.

Representatives from both nations have committed to working together for global peace and justice.

In 2024, Sri Lanka and Cuba commemorated the 65th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, with the goal of deepening cooperation in various areas.