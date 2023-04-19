Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, today congratulated Cubans on Victory Day in Playa Giron, located in the south-central part of the country. This day will be also marked by the setting up of the 10th Legislature of the national parliament, which is a tribute to the heroes […]

Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, today congratulated Cubans on Victory Day in Playa Giron, located in the south-central part of the country.

This day will be also marked by the setting up of the 10th Legislature of the national parliament, which is a tribute to the heroes of that April 1961 heroic deed, Diaz-Canel recalled in his Twitter account.

The constitutive session of the legislative body will elect the parliament’s leadership made up of 470 deputies – which is at the same time that of the Council of State – as well as the President and Vice President of the Republic.

In Playa Giron, with the heroism of the population and the revolutionary troops, the invasion of mercenaries, who intended to occupy part of the national territory to facilitate the large-scale incursion of the U.S. Navy was defeated.

The anniversary is particularly significant for Cubans who celebrate the victory at Playa Giron, where in hardly 72 hours the U.S. government of the time suffered a crushing defeat.

That event is well known as the first defeat of the imperialist government in the America.