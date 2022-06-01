Cuban President receives seal as Man of the Year from Italian CIM

Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today received the Man of the Year seal awarded by the Confederation of Italians Around the World (CIM), during the first day of the Congress of that organization, in this capital. The president of the CIM, Angelo Sollazzo, specified that this is a recognition given to few […]

The president of the CIM, Angelo Sollazzo, specified that this is a recognition given to few personalities in the world and “it is an honor to give it to the head of state”, reported the official account of the Presidency on Twitter.

The Minister of Health, José Ángel Portal, was also recognized for the work of the Cuban medical missions in regions of Italy during the confrontation against the Covid-19.

On the other hand, the head of Tourism on the island, Juan Carlos García, recalled that the Caribbean nation hosted an event of this type in 1998, “it is a pleasure to receive you today; after 24 years we meet again to celebrate the event Italians around the world,” he asserted.

“Our country is transforming and this event will help boost business between Cuba and Italy,” he added.

The CIM Congress will take place until June 2, through conferences and workshops where foreign investment opportunities in the tourism sector of the Caribbean nation will be evaluated.