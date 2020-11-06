The General Staff of the Cuba’s Civil Defense on Friday established the informative phase for the provinces from Pinar del Rio to Ciego de Avila, due to the proximity of Tropical Depression Eta.

Havana, Cuba.- The General Staff of the Cuba’s Civil Defense on Friday established the informative phase for the provinces from Pinar del Rio to Ciego de Avila, due to the proximity of Tropical Depression Eta.

Starting on Friday at 6:00 hours, local time, those territories, including the Isla de la Juventud (Isle of Youth) special municipality, must rationally take the measures laid out in the disaster risk reduction plans, as well as take actions to prevent and control Covid-19, the press release says.

Meanwhile, eastern Cuba must follow the information issued by the Meteorology Institute and Civil Defense about the development of the hydro-meteorological system.

The National General Staff of Civil Defense warns about vast cloudy areas and heavy rains associated to the tropical storm, which must be observed, due to the saturation of soils and the filling of dams.

According to the Forecast Center of the Meteorology Institute, Tropical Depression Eta must reorganize in the next few hours in the Western Caribbean Sea, and weather conditions in Cuba will gradually deteriorate.

State agencies, bodies and economic entities and social institutions in the regions in the informative phase must assess the situation to take the pertinent measures, adds the text, which calls on people to follow the information and comply with the measures taken by local authorities.