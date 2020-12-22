The US government on Monday adopted new unilateral measures against Cuba by adding three companies from the Caribbean island to the OFAC list of specially designated citizens and blocked persons.

Washington, United States.- The US government on Monday adopted new unilateral measures against Cuba by adding three companies from the Caribbean island to the OFAC list of specially designated citizens and blocked persons.

During the last few months and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has increased restrictions on Cuban firms, even leading to the closure of Western Union in Cuba, which was a legal way to send remittances.

On Monday, the OFAC blacklisted Grupo de Administracion Empresarial SA, Financiera Cimex SA and Kave Coffee SA, according to the US Treasury Department’s website.

That Office also imposed sanctions on Nicaraguans Marvin Ramiro Aguilar Garcia, Walmaro Antonio Gutierrez Mercado and Fidel de Jesus Dominguez Alvarez.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo justified the action under the same pretext that it seeks to end economic practices that ‘disproportionately benefit’ governments like Cuba and Nicaragua.

However, such provisions dismiss the calls of numerous voices that condemn those mechanisms, including the immense majority of the international community, and reject the tightening of the US blockade.

Since the beginning of his term, US President Donald Trump has bet on following the game of a part of the Cuban-American exile in Florida, and has consequently bolstered actions to reverse the bilateral rapprochement initiated during the Obama administration (2009-2017).

During those months, Washington has promoted more sanctions and unilateral coercive measures to damage the response to the pandemic and violate the human rights of millions of people, as Havana has repeatedly denounced.

The US government intends to manipulate human rights issues to justify aggressive and hostile policies to disrupt peace in Latin American and Caribbean nations such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which have been affected by Trump’s current unilateral policies.

Sanctions and unilateral coercive measures such as the US blockade against Cuba, those Latin American governments stand out, hinder their response to the pandemic and prevent the development of the peoples.