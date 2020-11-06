Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet this Friday with Cuban authorities, during a working visit, the official website of the island’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

The diplomat started this week a tour of Latin America in Venezuela where he was received by President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas and held a bilateral meeting with Iranian diplomats and Bolivarian sector vice presidents.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh previously informed that Javad Zarif also plans to attend the inauguration of Bolivia’s President-Elect Luis Arce.

Cuba and the Islamic Republic of Iran reestablished diplomatic relations on August 8, 1979, and the Caribbean island became one of the first countries to recognize the new republic that emerged after the triumph of the revolution.

According to Cubaminrex, Cuba highly assesses the bilateral cooperation and recognizes Iran’s right to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, without any discrimination.

Furthermore, the island has rejected the sanctions and unilateral coercive measures imposed on Iran by the US government.

Cuba has also expressed its rejection to the decision of the US government to unilaterally withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or Nuclear Deal with Iran.

For its part, the Islamic Republic of Iran has maintained a historic stance condemning the blockade imposed by Washington against Cuba.