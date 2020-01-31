Russian FM to visit Latin America

Moscow, Russia.- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Latin America from February 5 to 8, including Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zajarova reported.

Zajarova told Prensa Latina that the US coercive measures against Cuba will be one of the issues to debate with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Russia and Cuba have a comprehensive development program until 2030, including railway repair and updating, construction of energy blocks, training of specialists, medical cooperation and many other issues.

Sergey Lavrov will also meet in Mexico with his counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, in order to talk about the cooperation between Mexico and regional integration bodies, Zajarova stated.

Lavrov will also travel to Venezuela to talk with his counterpart Jorge Arreaza, and with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, while he will be welcomed by President Nicolas Maduro, according to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Russia and Venezuela are moving forward to the energy, mining, transportation, medicine, pharmaceutical cooperation, technical-military collaboration as well as coordinating stances in different international topics and opposition to the sanctions policy, she said.