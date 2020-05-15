Canada supports Caribbean efforts to fight Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Canada’s Embassy in Havana announced on Thursday to make financial contributions to Caribbean countries, including Cuba, as a way of supporting the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that regard, the country accounted for 113.5 million dollars to support international efforts to prevent, detect and respond to contagion by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Canada is committed to continuing to be a strong partner of the Caribbean countries, including Cuba, in these difficult times, and recognizes the needs in the region are immense, added Canada’s Embassy in its press release.

Among Canada’s contributions is the availability of 5.3 million dollars for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to help save lives, protect healthcare workers, contain the spread of Covid-19 disease and ensure effective surveillance in the hemisphere.

This amount includes 3.5 million dollars for the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Cuba.

Canada also contributed five million dollars to the International Atomic Energy Agency to purchase specialized equipment for medical institutions in the Caribbean, including the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute in Havana.

Likewise, that country provided an additional two million to the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives to support activities related to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Central America and the Caribbean, including Cuba.

In the case of Havana, aid will be channeled through the Canadian and Cuban authorities.