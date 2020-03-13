Díaz-Canel evaluates impact of US blockade on transportation in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel assured that 2019 was a complex year for national transportation due to the intensification of the United States blockade against Cuba.

In the annual evaluation of the Ministry of Transport, the president stressed this is one of the sectors most attacked by US policy, where for six months the country has been working with about 50 percent of the fuel it requires.

The persecution to avoid hydrocarbons reaching the country is a priority for Washington. At this Thursday meeting, Díaz-Canel warned that ‘we are not going to have all the fuel we need’ and called for extreme savings measures.

According to newspaper Juventud Rebelde, the president called for better management of transport, which is achieved, in the first instance, from good planning, and from science and innovation, he said.

He called for progress in the introduction of technologies that use electric energy and hybrids, both those that use liquid fuels and those that use gas, including that of biodigesters. In this sense, he underlined the importance of developing the national industry.

He reminded those present that they are public servants, so he insisted on the need to address problems, concerns, opinions and even solutions shared by the population through different media and social networks.

The president insisted on the need to increase the quality of services and criticized the lateness of schedules, improper charging, the poor condition of bus stops and events that denote mistreatment of the population.

He also highlighted the work of the sector in terms of the export of services, the management of loads on the railways and cabotage, as well as the productive linkages with the national industry.

Díaz-Canel paid special attention to the issue of accident rate, which although it has decreased, as he stated, it is painful to hear that a massive event occurred, with the human costs that this brings.

In the evaluation, led by the head of Mitrans, Eduardo Rodríguez, the President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo; and the general secretary of the Cuban Workers Central, Ulises Guilarte.