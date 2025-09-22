Share

Havana, Cuba.- With overwhelming baseball, the Avispas de Santiago de Cuba silenced the Nguyen Van Troi stadium today by beating the Indios de Guantánamo 3-1 and remaining the sole leaders of the 64th National Series.

The Santiago team completed a resounding five-game sweep of the hosts, extending their winning streak to eight and raising their record to 13 wins with only two losses.

The offense was decisive again, with home runs from Harold Vázquez, Francisco Martínez, and Raydel Sánchez, the latter hitting his sixth home run of the tournament and his third in consecutive days.

Starter José Miguel González dominated for six and two-thirds innings to earn his second win, while closer Isdenis Núñez retired five batters, three by fastball, to seal the save.