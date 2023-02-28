Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez arrived Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the High-Level Segments of the Conference on Disarmament and the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council. According to the Havana Foreign Ministry, the head of Cuban diplomacy will also carry out a work program that includes meetings with foreign […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez arrived Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the High-Level Segments of the Conference on Disarmament and the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council.

According to the Havana Foreign Ministry, the head of Cuban diplomacy will also carry out a work program that includes meetings with foreign delegations and high-ranking officials of the United Nations organizations.

Juan Antonio Quintanilla, the island’s permanent representative to international organizations based in Geneva, and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are part of the Cuban delegation.

Cuba is a party to the main international conventions prohibiting instruments of mass destruction and belongs to the first densely populated geographic zone in the world declared free of nuclear weapons.

The Caribbean country was elected in October 2020 as a member of the Human Rights Council for the period 2021-2023.