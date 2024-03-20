Havana, Cuba.- The International Business Fair Expocam 2024 highlighted the commercial potential of the Cuban province of Camagüey and catapults the private sector into a chain.

Among the 200 companies that participated in the recently ended event, the registered trademark of Raudel Emilio Brito, CEO of Brito SURL Technical Services, stood out.

The young entrepreneur highlighted the relevance of commercial and technological alliances to expand its service offering in sectors such as tourism. With refrigeration and IT services, the agreements have taken him to sectors such as the leisure industry, especially in the hotel complex of Playa Santa Lucía.

Organized by the Chamber of Commerce, Camagüey-Ciego de Ávila Delegation, the event had more than 60 companies of this type enrolled, and included businesses from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. It also plans to expand to Guyana.

Brito SURL Technical Services, in turn, is an employment opportunity for young people like Ricardo Vega, an electrical engineer with 12 years of experience, a technician in office and electronic equipment services.

Vega commented that the private sector has given him experience and practice in new services he provides as a professional. He added that the Cuban population, demanding this type of services, benefits from the expansion of these small businesses.

The engineer explained that the company’s services include the repair of climate equipment related to failures in inverter cards, a new technology that contributes to greater savings in electrical energy. Given the energy contingency the country faces, this type of work helps the National Electroenergy System itself.

He concluded that the business round held at the Fair itself also makes it possible to seek new fields of work, relationships, productive chains in order to seek important solutions to existing problems.

Expocam joins the business movement that the country is developing, which also includes spaces such as the Havana International Fair or Expocaribe, in Santiago de Cuba, where small and medium-sized companies are also successfully opening paths for companies with an extra-border focus.