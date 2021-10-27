Cuba reported 912 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba today reported 912 new infections with the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours due to complications from this disease.

Thus, the Caribbean nation accumulates 948,847 patients with Covid-19 since March 2020 and 8,210 deaths.

National Epidemiology Director Francisco Durán explained in his daily press conference that 21,29,000 samples were analyzed to identify the presence of SARS-Cov-2, for a total of 10,425,790 since the presence of the disease in the country.