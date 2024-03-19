Díaz-Canel: There will always be willingness for peaceful dialogue in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel ratified Monday the government’s willingness to maintain peaceful dialogue with the Cuban population and continue seeking solutions to the difficult situation the island is going through, aggravated by the U.S. blockade.

During his speech at the annual meeting of the Institute of Information and Communication, the president denounced the policy of economic asphyxiation and media intoxication encouraged from South Florida and with the complicity of the White House.

The Cuban Communist Party, the Government and the institutions are ready to dialogue with the population, to explain, to summon, to unite, to work and to continue seeking with our own talent how to overcome the current situation, said Díaz-Canel.

The head of state ratified the denunciation of the attempt, the day before, to destabilize the internal order of the island, taking advantage of a peaceful protest by residents of the province of Santiago de Cuba and other eastern Cuban provinces.

Reactionary groups based in Miami, “set up a media dynamic articulated with inciters… the US embassy in Havana issued an interfering, hypocritical, arrogant communiqué… the haters gave formulas on how to act in Cuba. There was false news, false videos and lies, the president described.

These attitudes demonstrate the purposes, perversity and contempt of the U.S. government against the people of Cuba and its revolution, for wanting to be free, sovereign, independent and defend our self-determination,” Diaz-Canel remarked.

In another moment of his speech, the President of the Republic reiterated the willingness of the PCC and the Government to attend to the demands of the people, listen, dialogue and explain the numerous steps being taken to improve the situation, always in an atmosphere of tranquility.

Likewise, he assured that the enemies of the Revolution did not achieve their purposes because they worked with unity, taking into account the history of the Cuban revolutionary process, the attachment to the truth, to what is fair in every explanation to the population,” he said.

Earlier in the social network X, the president denounced that “mediocre politicians and terrorists in networks, lined up from South Florida (United States) to heat up the streets of Cuba with interfering messages and calls for chaos. They got what they wanted,” he remarked.