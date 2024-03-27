Matanzas, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today toured the Jovellanos municipality in this western province to maintain direct contact with the people, and in dialogue with producers, workers and peasants.

According to the president wrote in his account in X, “We have started this week with the usual and essential visits to the municipalities. Yesterday in Minas de Matahambre and Bauta, today in Jovellanos. We continue in direct contact with our people, and in dialogue with producers, workers and farmers”.

During his visit to Jovellanos this day, the head of state arrived at a Basic Business Unit, belonging to the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Agricultural Enterprise, accompanied by the secretary of organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales.

In that entity, which went into losses last year due to low production, Díaz-Canel urged to work on recovery and strengthen work because it is one of the largest enterprises in the country.

So far in 2024, they have already recovered 34 irrigation machines for crops, which were transferred to state use, as they were previously in the hands of usufructuaries.

Empresa Agropecuaria Jovellanense pays taxes to the municipality and the province, and mainly produces foodstuffs and grains. It has 12,000 hectares of land, now producing on 4,500 hectares, of which about 1,000 hectares are protected under irrigation.

Jovellanos is the third municipality of Matanzas visited by the president as part of the evaluation of the priorities in the economic and social order for the current year, the previous territories visited were Colón and Cárdenas.