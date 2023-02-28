Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa began a work agenda at the University of Languages in Baku, Azerbaijan, whose main activity will be the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to the COVID-19. Through his official Twitter profile, the leader reported he participated in fraternal meetings with the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa began a work agenda at the University of Languages in Baku, Azerbaijan, whose main activity will be the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to the COVID-19.

Through his official Twitter profile, the leader reported he participated in fraternal meetings with the rector of that institution, as well as students, professors, and representatives of the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba.

After 2:00 a.m. today, the Cuban delegation arrived in Baku, which also included the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo; Havana’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Carlos Valdés de la Concepción, among other directors and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Twitter, Rodríguez Camejo said that upon his arrival, the Cuban Vice President mentioned among his objectives to share experiences and reaffirm the willingness of his country to work jointly and in solidarity with the Non-Aligned Movement and the pro tempore presidency of the G-77 + China, in defense of the legitimate interests of the nations of the South.

At the Summit, which will address the post-pandemic recovery, Cuba will insist on the need for the countries of the South to develop joint actions to overcome the multidimensional effects of COVID-19 and will denounce the intensification of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade, applied by the U.S. government during this complex stage.