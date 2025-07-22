Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received Chakil Aboobacar, Secretary General of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo), this Monday. They discussed relations between the two countries’ political parties and ways to strengthen them.

The president stated on the social media platform X that during the meeting, he expressed his gratitude for the historic stance taken by Frelimo and Mozambique against the blockade imposed on the Caribbean country by the United States for more than 60 years.

The president also extended greetings from the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, to the Mozambican leader. He also extended his greetings to Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, inviting him to visit the island when his schedule allows, the Presidency of the Republic reported on its website.

During the dialogue, Díaz-Canel expressed his willingness and desire to strengthen inter-party, economic, and cooperation ties. The Cuban president recalled his working visit to Mozambique in 2023, where he witnessed the friendship between the two peoples and the impact of the work of Cuban collaborators in the African country.

For his part, Chakil Aboobacar said his visit to the island is a reflection of the intensity of the bonds of friendship between the two countries and political organizations, which are based on the close relationship between the historic leader, Fidel Castro, and the Mozambican leader, Samora Machel.

He also commented that this event is taking place within the framework of the 50th anniversary of Mozambique’s independence, the 63rd anniversary of the founding of the Mozambique Liberation Front, and the half-century of bilateral ties.

The Cuban Communist Party, he emphasized, is not only a friendly party, but a strategic ally. “We have come to give you the full support of Frelimo and the President in the face of the blockade.”

“We are together and will continue working. Frelimo and the people of Mozambique will always be with Cuba,” the Mozambican party leader emphasized.

As part of his agenda, Chakil Aboobacar also held meetings with the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo, and with the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Roberto Morales.