Caracas, Venezuela.- The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), rejected this Monday through a communiqué, the destabilization attempts against Cuba.

“The ALBA-TCP member countries ratify our firm solidarity with the Cuban government and people and support their legitimate denunciation against enemy campaigns,” the communiqué noted.

Likewise, the communiqué affirmed that “the U.S. government continues its attempts to provoke a social explosion, tightening the economic siege, sabotaging the capacity of the State to respond to the requirements of the people, instigating destabilization through toxic platforms and promoting a smear campaign against Cuba.”

“Cuba is an example of resilience, work and resistance for all of Latin America and the Caribbean,” the regional organization stressed. The ALBA-TCP group also recognized the island’s actions to overcome the difficulties caused by “the brutal and illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the Government of the United States of America against Cuba”.

ALBA-TCP also affirmed that it “strongly rejects the permanent hostility, instigation to subversion and interference of the United States against this sister Latin American and Caribbean country”.