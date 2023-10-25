Mexico City, Mexico.- The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was vaccinated today against COVID-19 with the Cuban ABDALA antigen, at his own morning press conference at the National Palace.

Before those present, the Mexican leader took off his jacket, rolled up his shirt sleeves and a nurse gave him the ABDALA and also the influenza vaccine because in this new winter stage they are administering both at the same time.

The journalists asked him about the Cuban vaccine, and after criticizing those who try to make negative campaigns against the very proven Abdala antigen, he asked the people not to be fooled by this type of negative propaganda because its quality is more than proven.

He explained that in Mexico all vaccines go through a rigorous quality test before use, a process that is in charge of the Federal Health Protection Commission (Cofepris) headed by Dr. Alejandro Svarch, a great, honest and responsible professional.

He told his adversaries that public health should not be used for political purposes, they are different things, since health has to do with human rights and nothing to do with politics, ideology and other things.

Even, he said, this is respected even in armed confrontations between the forces of law and order and criminals who are treated equally if they are wounded to save their lives, or in wars where wounded enemy soldiers are also treated by the other side, because it is a human right.

So it is necessary to be very inhuman, dogmatic, fanatic, to be using health issues in political matters, even worse when they are not right.

Cofepris, he reiterated, is one of the best there is in Mexico because it is in the hands of very efficient and honest people, great honest and very human professionals, they are not drug dealers, nor traders, nor people who are thinking about profit, but about their vocation of service.

He announced that this year they will have their Patria vaccine, which has already passed all the tests and it is possible that by the end of November it will be ready, since its efficacy has already been proven, and Mexico is among the countries that will have its own antigen. In fact, he said, we already have a Mexican vaccine.