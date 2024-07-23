Share

Havana, Cuba.- Specialists from Cuba’s biopharmaceutical industry presented to President Miguel Díaz-Canel innovative medical equipment and devices that contribute to raising the level of medical care for the population.

A panel of experts from the Biocubafarma Business Group explained to the President and other Cuban authorities the medical tools that have been developed despite the country’s complex economic situation, Cuban television news reported.

Among the scientific advances are a device for treating epilepsy in patients who do not respond to medical treatment, a device for detecting hearing and visual impairments, and a system for surgical planning of brain pathologies.

According to the director of the Cuban Neuroscience Center (Cneuro), Mitchell Valdés, the epilepsy device, called Estep, demonstrates its therapeutic efficacy through electrical stimulation of the vagus nerve.

According to the specialist, the medical device that simultaneously detects hearing and visual deficiencies in newborns stands out among its peers in the world for this very peculiarity.

More than 20 of these medical diagnostic instruments are already being used successfully on the island, and the country’s health system is beginning to export them to other nations, Valdés said.

On the other hand, the Antillean Island has a technological system for the integration and visualization of tumor images during the planning of the surgical procedure, he added.

Likewise, the Cneuro has begun work to manage the deficit and other patient functions through virtual reality video games, according to the television report.

On the other hand, the digital medical technology company Combiomed exhibited the Convioven adult intensive care ventilator, which was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic and provides services to patients who need it on the island.

This high-level scientific institution has also created a toolkit for doctors working in primary health care, facilitating research in communities through better diagnosis and follow-up of patients.

The experts who spoke with the Cuban leader praised the national health approach to mass screening, diagnosis and treatment with high-level therapeutic equipment, which at the same time generates income for the national economy, the source said.