Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities reported on Friday 1,277 new people diagnosed with Covid-19, the highest figure recorded on the island since the beginning of the pandemic on March 11, 2020.

A total of 14,216 new cases have been reported so far in May, an average of 1,93 per day, which shows the high transmission in most provinces, said Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology.

With these data, the island has 121,838 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

The Ministry of Public Health specialist regretted the death of seven patients due to complications associated with the disease, bringing the number of deaths to 785 (131 so far in May, with an average of 10 deaths per day).

Six thousand 453 people remain with the active virus in health institutions.

In the first 13 days of May, 2,022 minors were diagnosed with the infection, an average of 154 per day, said Dr. Durán.