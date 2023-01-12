Havana, Cuba.- India’s Minister of State for Foreign and Cultural Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi, begins an official visit to Cuba with the purpose of boosting bilateral relations. During her stay, the distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest, the local Foreign Ministry informed in a press release. Lekhi’s […]

