Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Italy expressed their willingness to advance bilateral relations and strengthen economic-commercial ties, by carrying out Political Consultations between their Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

In the meeting concluded this Tuesday led by Vice Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez and the Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgio Silli, the parties reviewed common issues on the multilateral agenda.

Rodríguez thanked Italy for its traditional support in the United Nations for the resolution against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.

Silli was accompanied by the Italian ambassador to Cuba, Roberto Vellano; the head of his Cabinet, Jacopo Albergorni, and Guglielmo Pirrone, counselor, deputy head of mission of the Italian Embassy.

On February 4, both nations celebrated 121 years since the beginning of their bilateral ties, which in recent years have expanded in various fields of cooperation