Havana, Cuba.- Yanet Hernández Pérez and Jesús Otamendiz Campos were elected governor and deputy governor of Havana, after delegates in each of the capital’s municipalities exercised their right to vote to elect the highest provincial authorities.

In compliance with Article 240 of Law No. 127, Electoral Law, each Assembly was constituted as an Electoral College where a deputy appointed by the Council of State read out the reasons for the proposals for these positions sent by the President of the Republic.

Elected governor with 97 percent of the votes, Yanet Hernández Pérez, 53 years old, who had served as vice-governor since 2020. A doctor in Educational Sciences, she began her working life in this sphere, and gradually assumed government tasks. She is currently a member of the Central Committee and a deputy to the National Assembly.

On the other hand, with 93 percent of the votes, Jesús Otamendiz Campos, 48 years old, was elected as Vice-Governor, who has served as First Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Security since 2021. He has a degree in Law and has held different positions, including First Secretary of the UJC in the municipality of Cerro.

Those elected today must take office within 21 days, as established by law. They have the difficult mission of building a better city that contributes to the country, facing the difficulties imposed by the blockade and overcoming internal adversities in the search for a better socialist society.