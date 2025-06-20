Cuba supports war refugees in the context of their World Day

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, spoke today in favor of war refugees, as part of the observance of their World Day.

In a post on the platform X, Marrero Cruz conveyed his nation’s support for the many thousands of individuals who have been displaced from their homes due to armed conflicts.

He also emphasized the need for peace, in light of Israel’s genocide in Palestine and its aggressive military actions in the region.

This date has been observed since 2001 and now serves as a powerful reminder to take action and show empathy, at a time of global uncertainty.

This year, with a surge in the number of displaced individuals and the vulnerability of humanitarian aid, the slogan will be «Standing in solidarity with refugees.»

With this slogan, the United Nations website emphasizes the importance of going beyond mere words and taking concrete actions to assist those who have been forced to flee.