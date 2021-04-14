Kingston, Jamaica.- Former Jamaican Prime Minister Percival James Patterson acknowledged Cuba for its progress on the development of vaccine candidates against Covid-19, according to diplomatic sources.

In a message to Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica Ines Fors Fernandez, Patterson, who served as Prime Minister from 1992 to 2006, described Cuba’s vaccine research and development as magnificent and spectacular, despite the rough difficulties the country faces.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Patterson praised Cuba’s international aid to curb the pandemic, and stated that Cuba’s humanitarian and scientific actions were worthy of the highest consideration.

In April 2020, in an article entitled ‘International Solution to the Covid-19 Pandemic’, Patterson highlighted the generosity of the Cuban Government and people by sending hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health specialists to other nations.