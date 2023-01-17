Matanzas, Cuba.- Achieving an improvement in tourism in order to provide a better service is one of the purposes of the Cuban province of Matanzas for the current year. According to the tourism delegate in said demarcation, Ivis Fernández, the gradual revival of Varadero’s nightlife is one of the actions aimed at strengthening the tourist […]

Matanzas, Cuba.- Achieving an improvement in tourism in order to provide a better service is one of the purposes of the Cuban province of Matanzas for the current year.

According to the tourism delegate in said demarcation, Ivis Fernández, the gradual revival of Varadero’s nightlife is one of the actions aimed at strengthening the tourist activity of the province by promoting the exchange of visitors with the extra-hotel proposals of that spa town.

The Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in Matanzas promotes actions to increase creative responses through innovations in hotels and other centers with the aim of offering a more complete tourist destination that promotes nature-beach-city interaction, she said.

Fernández said that increasing income from optional activities is one of the alternatives in which they work together with projects developed by the University of Matanzas and the Professional Training System for Tourism (Formatur).

The bet consists of encouraging the interest of clients for new services and products that allow an increase in income for the benefit of the community and provide the visitor with positive experiences beyond the hotel facilities, she said.

Immersed in the current high tourism season, Matanzas exhibits a gradual recovery of the sector compared to the last two years, reporting up to 17 thousand daily visitors staying and 58 active hotel facilities.