Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the official visit of the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, to the island who will arrive today in this capital.

On his Twitter account, the president wrote: “welcome brother and comrade of struggles and ideas”.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Gonsalves will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities as part of his program in Havana scheduled until next Sunday.

Gonsalves, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Security, Legal Affairs and Information, has been leader of the Unity Labor Party since 1994.

Prime Minister since 2001, he was re-elected consecutively in the general elections of 2005, 2010 and 2015.

In addition, Gonsalves is the author of publications on the Caribbean, Africa, trade unionism, comparative political economy and general development issues.

Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on May 26, 1992 and both governments ratified the will to strengthen them.